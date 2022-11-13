13 Buckeyes on Defense and Special Teams Earn Big Ten Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A total of 13 Buckeyes on defense and special teams earned honors from the Big Ten conference as announced on Tuesday.

Eichenberg, Harrison and Tuimoloau First-Team All-Big Ten

Trio leads contingent of 13 Buckeyes honored on defense and special teams by the Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State University defensive standouts – linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Zach Harrison, and defensive end JT Tuimoloau, were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference today by league wide votes from the head coaches and 28-member media panel.

The trio headline a contingent of 13 Buckeyes on defense or special teams honored today by the league.

Eichenberg, a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, has led the team in tackles all season and currently ranks third in the Big Ten with 112 total stops. His 72 solo tackles are first and his 12.0 TFLs rank sixth. Eichenberg is a fourth-year player from Cleveland. He was named first-team on both the coaches and media ballots.

Harrison, a fourth-year senior from Olentangy, leads all Ohio State defensive linemen with 30 tackles and with six quarterback pressures. He has 6.5 tackles-for-loss (26 yards) and three sacks, in addition to four pass break-ups and three forced fumbles. He was named first-team by the media.

Tuimoloau, from Edgewood, Wash., has been dominant along the line this year, recording 28 tackles and 10.5 tackles-for-loss (39 yards) to rank second on the team. He also has 3.5 sacks, two interceptions four quarterback hurries and two pass break-ups. He was named first-team by the head coaches.

Third-Team & Honorable Mention Honors

Sophomore defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and senior safety Ronnie Hickman were each named third-team all-Big Ten Conference. Kicker Noah Ruggles also earned third-team honors.

Earning honorable mention accolades were CB Denzel Burke, LB Steele Chambers, SAF Tanner McCalister, P Jesse Mirco, SAF Lathan Ransom, DE Jack Sawyer and DT Tyleik Williams.