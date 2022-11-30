Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the Big Ten’s Wide Receiver of the Year as announced on Wednesday.

Big Ten WR of the Year Honors for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Biletnikoff Award finalist’s frequent and huge catches earn him top honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was today named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten Conference. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the top receiver award in the Big Ten.

The sophomore from Philadelphia and St. Joseph’s Prep has had a spectacular year of route running, blocking, terrific catches and big catches, and he is one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award. He is the only Biletnikoff finalist with a teammate that also has at least 1,000 receiving yards. He is also the only finalist who has a teammate with at least nine TD receptions and at least 65 additional catches, such as what classmate Emeka Egbuka has produced.

Harrison, who is vying to become Ohio State’s first Biletnikoff Award winner since 1995, has simply been outstanding this year:

– 58 of his 72 catches – 77 pct. – have resulted in an Ohio State first down;

– He had career-highs of 10 catches – all for first downs – and 185 yards in the win at No. 8 (CFP) Penn State;

– He had three TD receptions twice this year and is first Big Ten receiver to do so three times in a career;

– He is tied for 3rd nationally with 12 touchdown receptions;

– He is 8th with 1,157 receiving yards;

– He is 9th with 96.4 yards per game;

– He is 17th with 72 receptions;

– He is tied for 21s with 6.0 receptions per game; and

– He has a teammate, Emeka Egbuka, who ranks in the national Top 20 in both TD receptions and yards.