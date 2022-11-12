Ohio State Availability Report vs Indiana: TreVeyon Henderson Unavailable, Dawand Jones Game-Time Decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will once again be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the game against Indiana on Saturday. They are among 11 Buckeyes unavailable.
Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is a game-time decision.
Below is the full availability report.
Ohio State vs. Indiana – Nov. 12, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio
Game-Time Decision
§ OT Dawand Jones
§ RB Chip Trayanum
§ OC Toby Wilson
Unavailable
§ RB T.C. Caffey
§ RB TreVeyon Henderson
§ TE Zach Herbstreit
§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar
§ DE Mitchell Melton
§ LB Jalen Pace
§ DT Zach Prater
§ RB Evan Pryor
§ LS Bradley Robinson
§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
§ SAF Kourt Williams