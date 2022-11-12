Ohio State Availability Report vs Indiana: TreVeyon Henderson Unavailable, Dawand Jones Game-Time Decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will once again be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the game against Indiana on Saturday. They are among 11 Buckeyes unavailable.

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is a game-time decision.

Below is the full availability report.

Ohio State vs. Indiana – Nov. 12, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ OT Dawand Jones

§ RB Chip Trayanum

§ OC Toby Wilson

Unavailable

§ RB T.C. Caffey

§ RB TreVeyon Henderson

§ TE Zach Herbstreit

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DE Mitchell Melton

§ LB Jalen Pace

§ DT Zach Prater

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ LS Bradley Robinson

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§ SAF Kourt Williams