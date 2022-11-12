Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report vs Indiana: TreVeyon Henderson Unavailable, Dawand Jones Game-Time Decision

by Caroline Rice0 comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will once again be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the game against Indiana on Saturday. They are among 11 Buckeyes unavailable.

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is a game-time decision.

Below is the full availability report.

Ohio State vs. Indiana – Nov. 12, 2022  – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio        

Game-Time Decision

§  OT Dawand Jones

§  RB Chip Trayanum

§  OC Toby Wilson

Unavailable

§  RB T.C. Caffey

§  RB TreVeyon Henderson

§  TE Zach Herbstreit

§  CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§  DE Mitchell Melton

§  LB Jalen Pace

§  DT Zach Prater

§  RB Evan Pryor

§  LS Bradley Robinson

§  WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§  SAF Kourt Williams

