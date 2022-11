Ohio State Availability Report vs Maryland, TreVeyon Henderson Available

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will return on Saturday at Maryland but running back Miyan Williams is among nine Buckeyes who are unavailable. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also still unavailable.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State vs. Maryland – Nov. 19, 2022 – SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.

Game-Time Decision

None

Unavailable

§ RB T.C. Caffey

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DE Mitchell Melton

§ LB Jalen Pace

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ LS Bradley Robinson

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§ SAF Kourt Williams

§ RB Miyan Williams