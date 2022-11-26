Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among others.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State vs. Michigan – Nov. 26, 2022 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ OG Matt Jones

Unavailable

§ RB T.C. Caffey

§ RB TreVeyon Henderson

§ DE Mitchell Melton

§ LB Jalen Pace

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ LS Bradley Robinson

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§ SAF Kourt Williams