TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Among 12 Buckeyes Unavailable at Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Saturday. They are among 12 Buckeyes who will be unavailable for the Buckeyes’ game against Northwestern.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State at Northwestern – Nov. 5, 2022 – Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill.

Game-Time Decision

§ None

Unavailable

§ WR Kam Babb

§ CB Cam Brown

§ RB T.C. Caffey

§ RB TreVeyon Henderson

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DE Mitchell Melton

§ LB Jalen Pace

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ LS Bradley Robinson

§ RB Cayden Saunders

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§ SAF Kourt Williams