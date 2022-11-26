WATCH: Ohio State Postgame Press Conferences Following Loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau met with the media following the Buckeyes’ 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

You can watch Ohio State’s full press conference below.

Ryan Day

Jim Knowles

C.J. Stroud

J.T. Tuimoloau

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.