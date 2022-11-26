WATCH: Ohio State Postgame Press Conferences Following Loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau met with the media following the Buckeyes’ 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Ryan Day
Jim Knowles
C.J. Stroud
J.T. Tuimoloau
4 Responses
Ryan Day has Harbaugh in his head now,just like John Cooper had Lloyd Carr in his head and you saw the results there plus you got a 1.8 million a year defensive coordinator that brought a big 12 defense here,think about that!
Ryan Day didn’t make mistakes and get beat deep. Ryan Day didn’t head but a guy out of bounds and cost OSU valuable field position at a critical time. Ryan Day didn’t flinch twice at OT or commit pass interference in the end zone. Coaches coach, but players play, and OSU players were beaten physically and mentally by TTUN. Ultimately, a great enemy offensive line and self inflicted wounds were the difference. Day is not John Cooper, at least not yet. This team is flawed. No consistent disruptors on the D-line, no NFL Round 1 lock down DBs. The one thing you can put on Day is not offering McCarthy the scholarship he really wanted, and sending him off to Ann Arbor.
Buckeyes are stuck with Day,thanks Urban for giving him the job!
I will be the first one to bring up this topic. We all know about 2-9-1 and Cooper and it seems like we have someone else in the making. The OSU squad is far more talented than MI, but MI came into the shoe and pushed us around. The best O in the nation, not really! Even though we outrushed MI in the first half, we had a hard time building a lead and MI D’s stiffened throughout the game. At least last year, we scored 13 pts. in the 2nd half. Knowles D was a one half wonder and finally got worn out. Can’t remember the last time there was so many busted D plays, especially from a mediocre QB finding guys wide open. If this is Day’s best shot, perhaps its time OSU starts looking elsewhere. Enough said!