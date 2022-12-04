No. 4 Ohio State Set for CFP Semifinal Matchup vs No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has a chance for redemption and a shot at winning a national championship after being the No. 4 team selected in the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs final rankings as announced on Sunday.
Below is the full release from Ohio State.
Buckeyes Are Bound for the College Football Playoffs
Ohio State meets Georgia on Dec. 31 at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the strength of an 11-1 season that included Top 25 (CFP) wins over Penn State and Notre Dame, the Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to the College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed and will meet top-seeded and defending national champion Georgia (13-0) in the semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. with ESPN to televise to a national audience.
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will be meeting for just the second time. Georgia defeated Ohio State, 21-14, on Jan. 1, 1993 in the Citrus Bowl.
This year’s semifinal game at the Peach Bowl will mark Ohio State’s fifth CFP appearance and the third in four seasons under Coach Ryan Day. Only Alabama (seven) and Clemson (six) have more. The Buckeyes won semifinal games in 2014-15 and 2020-21.
The game between Ohio State and Georgia will mark the Buckeyes’ first-ever Peach Bowl appearance. In its 132-year history, the Buckeyes have played in 13 different bowl games, including the CFP National Championship Game (twice) and BCS National Championship Game (three times).
The 2022 Buckeyes have been powered by one of the nation’s most explosive offenses and a much-improved defense. Led by the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year in C.J. Stroud, who is tied for the national lead with 37 touchdown passes, Ohio State averages 44.5 points per game and 492.7 yards per game.
The defense, under the direction of coordinator Jim Knowles, is No. 11 nationally in yards allowed and No. 13 in scoring defense. Ohio State has been particularly stout against the run, allowing an average of 3.42 yards per carry while surrendering just 10 rushing TDs in 12 games.
Georgia won yesterday’s SEC title game over LSU, 50-30, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs possess top 10 national rankings in both total offense (No. 7) and total defense (No. 9). They also have the nation’s No. 2-ranked scoring defense, allowing an average of just 12.8 points per game.
Information regarding purchasing tickets will be available in a forthcoming release.
4 Responses
Identify a person that can be a quarterback protector
He will be in the backfield next to the quarterback
He must be strong quick and head on a swivel
Our line cannot block the Georgia defense
Georgia’s weakness is the past protectors
Our wide receivers will shred the Georgia defensive backs
If we have the time to run our routes
Don’t waste play calls by trying to run between the tackles
Flare passes too are running backs will be our running plays
Hopefully, everyone is healthy…. and the team is the best version of itself… sorry, I couldn’t resist.
LSU gained over 500yards and scored 30 points on Georgia despite losing 50-30,so Ryan Day can redeem himself by calling a good game because there are alot of good chances for the offense,the Oline has to play and block and get physical like ever before and keep #88 out of backfield,and Knowles has to have that defense ready and don’t give up big plays fall apart like they did in 2nd half against xichigan!If they do that then they got a chance!Congratulations Bucks! Let’s Go! It’s your time now!
Love that we got in as this will tell us a lot about our coaching staff.
If we play and coach like we did against Michigan it does not matter if we play Georgia in the playoffs or Utah in the Rose Bowl we will be embarrassed.
This Georgia team is very good but not as Good as the Miami Hurricane team we beat for the Championship and our offense is stronger than our offense that year.
To me it is all about coaching. Getting our players ready to play and game plans. Hopefully we will get some of our freshman more involved on defense.