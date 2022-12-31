Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal

by Caroline Rice0 comments

ATLANTA — Ohio State will be without 11 players vs Georgia on Saturday night and tight end Gee Scott is a game-time decision.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Georgia – Dec. 31, 2022  – Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta        

 

Game-Time Decision

§  TE Gee Scott

Unavailable

§  WR Kam Babb

§  RB T.C. Caffey

§  WR Corban Cleveland

§  RB TreVeyon Henderson

§  OL Avery Henry

§  DE Mitchell Melton

§  LB Jalen Pace

§  RB Evan Pryor

§  LS Bradley Robinson

§  WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§  SAF Kourt Williams

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *