Ohio State Availability Report: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal

ATLANTA — Ohio State will be without 11 players vs Georgia on Saturday night and tight end Gee Scott is a game-time decision.
Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.
Ohio State vs. Georgia – Dec. 31, 2022 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta
Game-Time Decision
§ TE Gee Scott
Unavailable
§ WR Kam Babb
§ RB T.C. Caffey
§ WR Corban Cleveland
§ RB TreVeyon Henderson
§ OL Avery Henry
§ DE Mitchell Melton
§ LB Jalen Pace
§ RB Evan Pryor
§ LS Bradley Robinson
§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
§ SAF Kourt Williams