Ohio State Availability Report: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal

ATLANTA — Ohio State will be without 11 players vs Georgia on Saturday night and tight end Gee Scott is a game-time decision.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Georgia – Dec. 31, 2022 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta

Game-Time Decision

§ TE Gee Scott

Unavailable

§ WR Kam Babb

§ RB T.C. Caffey

§ WR Corban Cleveland

§ RB TreVeyon Henderson

§ OL Avery Henry

§ DE Mitchell Melton

§ LB Jalen Pace

§ RB Evan Pryor

§ LS Bradley Robinson

§ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

§ SAF Kourt Williams