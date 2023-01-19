Ohio State’s 2023 Spring Game Set for April 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced information for its 2023 Spring Game. Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Spring Game, Presented by Union Home Mortgage, April 15

Tickets on sale Feb. 10; The Ohio State 4 Miler and “Finish on the 50” will be April 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The date for the 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, has been set for Saturday, April 15 at 12 noon in Ohio Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix. General admission prices are $7, plus there will be a limited number of reserved seating options available at $15 and $30. Service charges may apply. Parking is free.

“Finish on the 50”

In conjunction with the spring game weekend, fans will have an opportunity to “Finish on the 50” as the Ohio State 4 Miler, presented by the Ohio Beef Council, Raising Cane’s, and Union Home Mortgage, returns to Ohio Stadium as a springtime event. The run/walk celebration of football and fitness will be held on Sunday, April 16.

Registrants for the 4 Miler will receive a ticket to the spring game in addition to a Nike race shirt and an official finisher’s medal. More information, including details on the Diamond Cellar VIP Experience, is available at www.ohiostatefourmiler.com/registration/april-2023/.

First Look in 2023

The spring game exhibition will be the first opportunity for fans to see quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown compete in 2023. The two are the front-runners to replace 25-game starter C.J. Stroud, who declared for the 2023 draft after throwing for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and who is the Big Ten record-holder in career passing efficiency at 182.39.

McCord, a 6-3, 222-pounder from Mt. Laurel, N.J., just completed his second full season with the Buckeyes. He has played in 12 games the past two years, including a start in 2021 vs. Akron when he threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown, from Gilbert, Ariz., is a 6-3, 210-pound true freshman who played briefly in two games this season for the Buckeyes: vs. Toledo and Rutgers.

About LiFEsports

LiFEsports is nationally recognized as a premier model for sport-based positive youth development (PYD). LiFEsports strives to address the broader social conditions young people face, especially those exposed to various social vulnerabilities and are most at-risk. Its focus on teaching has continued to impact the sport-based PYD field by developing tomorrow’s workforce, and its research demonstrates how sport can make a difference in the lives of young people today.

For more information, visit www.lifesports.osu.edu.