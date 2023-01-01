Sights and Sounds From The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal

ATLANTA — Whether you watched at home on your television or attended the game in person, you can experience the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with sights and sounds from the playoff semifinal game.

Take a sneak peek into the game day experience from pregame through postgame.

Pregame

The media shuttle arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:00 pm and funneled through the security line. Stadium staff greeted the media with New Years party favors as we made our way up the press box and down to the field.

The teams made their way in the stadium around 5:45 pm.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives pic.twitter.com/QMfBE0U2kS — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022

Ohio State arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s almost that time. pic.twitter.com/pTn6CaEp3a — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022

Running back TreVeyon Henderson arrives with a boot and a crutch. pic.twitter.com/wOexW6dVtW — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022

Ohio State players walked out on the field to take a look at the stadium before returning to the locker room to get ready for warmups.

Ohio State quarterbacks take the field for the first time pic.twitter.com/aLdwhrf5ls — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022

Ohio State players are out for stretching and early warm ups pic.twitter.com/gPBwoQW3Ai — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022

Ohio State then took the field for warmups and Georgia players came out on the field a few minutes later. Both teams then went to the locker room and came out for the final warmups closer to kickoff.

Ohio State defensive linemen are out for warmups pic.twitter.com/uo0dECnAF4 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022

Buckeye wide outs warming up deep balls pic.twitter.com/EHSjXEWuDG — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023

Ohio State wide receivers head to the locker room before coming out for final warmups pic.twitter.com/sLHlmk18fH — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023

Georgia takes the field for warm ups pic.twitter.com/7p8ittm3Mv — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023

Buckeye fans watched the CFP Semifinal Fiesta Bowl on the scoreboards and cheered as TCU scored on Michigan.

Buckeye fans let out a loud cheer for this one pic.twitter.com/AqUesK2iHQ — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023

Almost that time pic.twitter.com/9r38PM61a2 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023

Postgame

It was a fight till the end. pic.twitter.com/wJPjyykaqk — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023

Ryan Day spends a moment with his family outside of the locker room pic.twitter.com/nih5UiqGiW — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023