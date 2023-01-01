Sights and Sounds From The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal

ATLANTA — Whether you watched at home on your television or attended the game in person, you can experience the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with sights and sounds from the playoff semifinal game.
Take a sneak peek into the game day experience from pregame through postgame.
Pregame
The media shuttle arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:00 pm and funneled through the security line. Stadium staff greeted the media with New Years party favors as we made our way up the press box and down to the field.
#CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/bPKXLlv1zZ
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
The teams made their way in the stadium around 5:45 pm.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives pic.twitter.com/QMfBE0U2kS
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
Ohio State arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s almost that time. pic.twitter.com/pTn6CaEp3a
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
Running back TreVeyon Henderson arrives with a boot and a crutch. pic.twitter.com/wOexW6dVtW
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
Ohio State players walked out on the field to take a look at the stadium before returning to the locker room to get ready for warmups.
Ohio State quarterbacks take the field for the first time pic.twitter.com/aLdwhrf5ls
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
Ohio State players are out for stretching and early warm ups pic.twitter.com/gPBwoQW3Ai
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
Ohio State then took the field for warmups and Georgia players came out on the field a few minutes later. Both teams then went to the locker room and came out for the final warmups closer to kickoff.
Ohio State defensive linemen are out for warmups pic.twitter.com/uo0dECnAF4
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) December 31, 2022
Buckeye wide outs warming up deep balls pic.twitter.com/EHSjXEWuDG
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Uga pic.twitter.com/jtX5C5a5l2
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Ohio State wide receivers head to the locker room before coming out for final warmups pic.twitter.com/sLHlmk18fH
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Georgia takes the field for warm ups pic.twitter.com/7p8ittm3Mv
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Buckeye fans watched the CFP Semifinal Fiesta Bowl on the scoreboards and cheered as TCU scored on Michigan.
Buckeye fans let out a loud cheer for this one pic.twitter.com/AqUesK2iHQ
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Almost that time pic.twitter.com/9r38PM61a2
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Postgame
It was a fight till the end. pic.twitter.com/wJPjyykaqk
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023
Ryan Day spends a moment with his family outside of the locker room pic.twitter.com/nih5UiqGiW
— Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) January 1, 2023