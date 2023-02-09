Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing, Bruce Thornton Talk 69-63 Loss to Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the Buckeyes’ 69-63 loss to Northwestern, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, along with Justice Sueing and Bruce Thornton met with the media. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins also spoke with reporters.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ Hard fought game. Northwestern made a few more plays down the stretch.

+ On Brice Sensabaugh, Holtmann said it was just the rotation. He faced a really good defender in this game. He’s a freshman being guarded by the best defenders now, he wasn’t earlier in the year. Freshmen have moments, and he’s fighting hard. He’s allowed to have an off night. They will find ways to put him in a better position.

+ “We couldn’t get enough stops.” There were too many missed opportunities. A couple plays were the difference.

+ They could have closed on Barnhizer better.

+ Zed Key is sore, he’s fighting.

+ On the poor 3 point shooting, Holtmann said he liked a lot of them but the missed some clean ones.

Justice Sueing

+ Northwestern got in a groove and they have to be able to fight back, especially this time of the year where teams do go on runs late in games.

+ This team makes shots and has players who can knock it down but regardless they need to be able to rely on their defense at the end of the day. They were still in the game despite the poor 3 point shooting.

+ Regardless of the five players on the court they know their strengths and weaknesses and they need to be able to play hard together.

+ The team has made strides but in close possession games they have allowed teams to go on runs. They have some inconsistencies.

Bruce Thornton

+ When teams are going on runs at the end of the game, they have to be able to get stops. But they give Northwestern credit, they hit 12 3s.

+ The losses come back to their small things, they have this feeling game after game and they’re frustrated. They’re truing to figure out how to do the small things. They have to figure out how to do the small things.

+ On the poor 3 point shooting, Thornton said it’s hard. But they were still able to be in the game and still could have won, but they didn’t key in onto the small things.

+ Brice Sensabaugh is human, like everybody else. He is going to keep dighting and his time will come again.

+ “I feel like we were right there.” They had opportunities at the end of the game.

Chris Collins

+ “We knew what we were going to have tonight.” Ohio State played with that desperation, back against the wall mentality, but their record doesn’t reflect how good they are. They handed Northwestern their worst loss of the year early in January.

+ Winning in the league on the road in February is a big deal. He is proud of his guys for coming in and getting the win.

+ They had a hard time with Sueing, he was a hard cover. He’s strong when he drives and he was getting going. But they are proud to hold Sensabaugh to just one basket.

+ On closing a game down the stretch, Collins said they’ve talked about it and have worked on it. “It’s a testament to our guys.” His players were determined to get the job done, even if it wasn’t the prettiest. It takes courage, toughness, and togetherness.

+ Losing streaks are not easy. As a coach, all they want is to get their team over the hump. He has always admired Chris Holtmann and the way he carries his team. He has been there and understands what Ohio State is going through, in there COVID-19 year they won their first three games and then lost 13 in a row.

+ Players not being rewarded with some joy is hard, but they just have to keep fighting. “Ohio State is going to keep fighting and there’s no question in my mind that they’re going to win some games down the stretch.”

