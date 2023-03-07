Three Buckeyes Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio State men’s basketball players earned All-Big Ten Honors as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Three Buckeyes Earn All-Big Ten Accolades

Brice Sensabaugh earns third team honors and was named to the All-Freshmen Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three members of the Ohio State men’s basketball team garnered All-Big Ten accolades this season as the awards were announced on Tuesday by the conference office. Brice Sensabaugh earned third team honors by the media while he, Justice Sueing and Zed Key all were honorable mention on the coaches side.

Sensabaugh was also named to the conference’s All-Freshmen Team, becoming the 12th Buckeye to be on the team since 2003. He is also just the second Buckeye freshmen to earn All-Conference honors since 2015, joining Malaki Branham from last season.

Sensabaugh has had a great freshmen campaign. He leads the team, and all Big Ten freshmen, in scoring at 16.5 points per game. He is third on the team in rebounding at 5.2 rebounds per game and has made a team-high 59 three-pointers. Sensabaugh has led the team in scoring 18 times this season and has posted three double-doubles.

Justice Sueing has played well down the stretch and is second on the team in scoring at 12.0 points per game. He is also second in rebounding at 5.4 rpg and steals with 22. He had a double-double in the win over Illinois (14p, 11r) and nearly had a triple-double in the regular season finale at Michigan State. Sueing scored his 1,500th career point earlier this season and has also grabbed over 700 career rebounds.

Key had a tough end to the season but was aptly recognized for being one of the top big men in the league prior to his injury. The Bay Shore, N.Y. native was averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor prior Jan. 5. That helped the Buckeyes build the most-efficient offense in the country. Key finished the year with career-best averages of 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with career-highs of 24 blocks and 14 steals.

Sean McNeil was named the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree this season. The graduate student from Union, Ky., is averaging 9.7 points per game and has made 52 three-point field goals. He has six games of three or more three-pointers this season and has made at least one three in all but four of the 31 games. Against Iowa on Feb. 16, McNeil was a perfect 4-for-4 from long range and recorded his 200th career three-pointer.

The Buckeyes will begin the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday evening against Wisconsin. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

