Tracker: Buckeyes at The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS —Eight former Ohio State players are in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 – March 6 for the NFL Scouting Combine to get measurements, participate in workouts, and meet with NFL team coaches and front office staff in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Buckeye players invited to attend this year include defensive end Zach Harrison, corner Cam Brown, safety Ronnie Hickman, quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and offensive linemen Luke Wypler, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones.

You can follow along with this post and it will be updated throughout the event.

The defensive linemen and linebackers were the first groups to arrive in Indianapolis. Defensive end Zach Harrison was the first Buckeye taking part in the on-field workouts on Thursday, but he did not participate in the workouts or run the 40-yard dash due to a minor hamstring injury.

The defensive backs met with the media on Thursday and participated in the on-field workouts on Friday. But neither Brown nor Hickman ran the 40-yard dash, and instead they will run at Ohio State’s Pro Day. They also did not participate in the on-field workouts.

C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba met with the media on Friday and participate in their on-field workouts on Saturday.

Smith-Njigba also will not participate in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, and will run it at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Smith-Njigba said that he did not have a lot of time to prepare and train for it, and could use more time, due to his hamstring injury.

The offensive linemen conduct their media interviews on Saturday and participate in their on-field workouts on Sunday before departing.

WATCH

Combine Experience

C.J. Stroud sits down with CBS following his press conference at the podium. pic.twitter.com/xbUfKCKG5l — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) March 3, 2023

I think there are some popular quarterbacks in this draft. pic.twitter.com/azHQRgSNxa — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) March 3, 2023

Cam Brown and Ronnie Hickman have their on-field workouts this evening. pic.twitter.com/dDl8KirKH1 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) March 3, 2023