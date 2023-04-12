Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Provides Spring Practice Updates, Previews Spring Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media following the Buckeyes’ spring practice No. 13. Day provided updates on the quarterback competition and the development of the offensive line, and previewed Saturday’s spring game.

Ryan Day

+ Devin Brown had a procedure done on a finger on his throwing hand. He will not be available on Saturday but will be back throwing soon. He should have a full summer.

+ It would be nice to have the quarterback battle be black and white but it’s not right now. They have both done some good things but there’s stuff to improve on, it’s two guys competing and they split reps and they’ve taken turns having the upper hand. Kyle McCord has a great opportunity on Saturday to put it on the field.

+ On the transfer portal opening Saturday, Day said they have a board and a list and have someone evaluating to see if there is someone out there who fits a need.

+ Day said the depth on the defensive line is where they are a bit concerned, they have five players available there but they have all gotten better this spring.

+ On the competition at right tackle, Day said there have been some good things but they are not there yet as far as naming starters. He would like to have starters named but someone has to step up, they will evaluate the whole body of work. “We believe in the guys that we have, we know they can do it, we’re looking for more consistency.” But he was also concerned with Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle a year ago.

+ The offensive line is not “crazy behind.” But he wishes they were further ahead. “We always want to be moving along faster, though.”

+ Miyan Williams will be available for the thud drives, the first couple of drives on Saturday. But it is not a long-term injury.

+ On the secondary, Day said they’ve made strides and he has been impressed with the corners. Denzel Burke is playing his best football right now, he’s getting his hands on a lot of balls. Jordan Hancock’s potential is popping now that he’s healthy, “we have a lot of excitement around him.” Davison Igbinosun is raising the level of everyone in that room. They are challenging throws which is exciting. Safety has also been much more solid.

+ On evaluating spring practice, Day said they have to take some of the emotion out of practice and create competition.The players have brought great energy and they love that but the coaches have to identify and evaluate who can handle what environments and situations. One of the selling points of Ohio State is that you’re going against the best players on the other side, and that builds confidence. They like it to be balanced where sometimes the defense wins and sometimes the offense does, if it’s lopsided then you have a problem.

+ Their core culture is to ‘fight’ and their motto is ‘tough love’, but there are messages that are unique to each team. The focus with this team has been competition and finding a way to win, “the winner and loser stuff has been a big focus.”

+ On NIL, Day said it is a critical part of their recruiting and he is helping spread the message to the community that NIL is here to stay. He is trying to normalize the conversation and let people know that it is ok and it is important to them. He does hope that there is more enforcement or guardrails coming.

+ He is trying to stay in the middle of the field to be more of a CEO. “I’m trying.”

+ The spring game performance is a piece of the puzzle. They have had guys stand out in that game who have not had great careers, but they have had players who have done poorly in the spring game have great careers. “But it’s a good indication of how they can handle themselves in a pressured environment.”

+ On Kyle McCord, Day said he has done some good things this spring and brings three years of experience. He knows the offense and can take concepts to the field, he’s accurate and has shown the ability lead the team down the field and score. He has a great opportunity on Saturday.

+ Day will be on the headset going through the game plan on Saturday, so he will be right there, but he will let Brian Hartline call the game.

