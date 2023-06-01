Additional Game Times and TV Networks Announced for 2023 Football Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has announced three more game times and network carriers for the 2023 season. The Buckeyes now have half of the regular season set.

Ohio State at Indiana on Sept. 2 will be at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The Buckeyes’ matchup vs. Youngstown State on Sept. 9 will be 12 Noon on BTN. On Sept. 16 when Ohio State faces Western Kentucky, kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on FOX.

Ohio State’s Homecoming game, Oct. 7 vs. Maryland, will kick at either 12 noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. with the television network still to be determined.

Game times and carriers for games Sept. 23 at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. on NBC), Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State (7:30 p.m. on NBC) and Nov. 25 at Michigan (12 Noon on FOX) were previously announced.

Game times and network carriers for the remaining games on Ohio State’s schedule – Oct. 14 at Purdue; Oct. 21 vs. Penn State; Oct. 28 at Wisconsin; Nov. 4 at Rutgers; and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota – will be announced during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process.