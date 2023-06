COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eleven of Ohio State’s assistant coaches, including the position coaches and coordinators, met with the media on Tuesday as the Buckeyes resume summer workouts and camps.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles discussed the impact of CJ Hicks, offensive line coach Justin Frye talked about finding the best five players, and safeties coach Perry Eliano talked about the improvements in year two of the defense. You can watch some of the interviews below.