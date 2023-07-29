Ohio State Begins its 25-Practice Fall Training Camp on Aug. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2023 Ohio State football season officially begins Thursday, Aug. 3, when head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes take to the practice fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the first of 25 fall camp practices.

Prior to the season opener on Sept. 2 against Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana, the Buckeyes have an important 25 practices. Amongst the uncertainties still left to be resolved by the end of training camp is naming a starting quarterback who will take over the Buckeye offense.

Fans who purchased tickets to the practices open to the public will able to attend the first two practices of camp, on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

The Scarlet and Gray will practice Friday, Aug. 4, and again on Saturday, Aug. 5. Ohio State will then practice nearly every day up until the season opener on Sept. 2, with only a few days off.

The team, coaches, and staff will move into a hotel in the Grandview area on Aug. 7. for the duration of fall camp.

The remainder of the practice schedule is as follows: Aug. 6-8-9-10-11-12 | 14-15-16-(17 or 18)-19 | 21-22-23-24-25-26 | 28-29-30-31; Sept. 1 (Best Fridays).

The Big Ten Network will be at Ohio State on Aug. 11 as a part of its preseason bus tour.