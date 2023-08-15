Justin Frye, Offensive Linemen Talk Movement on Line, Potential

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A handful of members of the Ohio State offensive line met with the media following the Buckeyes’ practice No. 11 on Wednesday. Offensive line coach Justin Frye also answered questions from the reporters.

Head coach Ryan Day stated earlier this week that the offensive line has a chance to be really good, but the coaches are in the process of figuring out the best combination and mixture of players on the line.

Here are the highlights of what was said. You can also watch video clips from the interviews below.

Justin Frye

+ The players are all competing, running with 1s and 2s, left and right, Scarlet groups and Gray groups. They are trying to play the shell game and find the best five but right now it’s about good competition and getting better. The coaches are evaluating every snap.

+ Fall camp right now is about stacking good days on good days and that’s how players start to stand out.

+ On Jimmy Simmons fitting in and making a quick rise, Frye said he’s mature and knows college football games. The speed of the game for him is slower than a rookie. He’s bought into the room and the culture. “He works the way you’re supposed to.”

Donovan Jackson

+ Every player on the line is getting better everyday.

+ Jimmy Simmons is doing a great job of learning and asking questions.

Josh [Jimmy] Simmons

+ He told them to call him Jimmy because there are so many players with the name Josh on the offensive line. It was supposed to stay in house because his name is Josh, but in the program they can call him Jimmy.

+ On assimilating so quickly, Simmons said he just put his head down and went to work. It was a collective unit helping him out. He watched a lot of tape to catch up and “see how they do things.”

+ Flipping sides was an adjustment but with the staff and resources here, he knows he will be able to do it. Moving from right to left was not easy but he has had to lock in. He had never played left before they asked him to hear.

+ “You’re not just going against anybody at practice.” The defensive line is quick, it was the speed that was the biggest adjustment.

+ On the offensive linemen room, Simmons said for transfers at other schools they might test you, but here it was open arms right away. “It was amazing.”

+ It feels like he just got here and got off his flight. It has been a whirlwind.

Vic Cutler Jr.

+ He likes working at center because he has help from his guard. It’s rare that he’s on a one-on-one matchup now at center. He’s not on an island.

+ On the questions surrounding the offensive line, Cutler says he trusts in coach Justin Frye and says “just wait and see.”

+ From where he came from, it means a lot to be on the No. 3 team in the country. When he saw the AP Poll rankings, he had to reflect on just how far he has come.

Carson Hinzman

+ On working against the defensive line, he said learning everyday is going to help in the season. Playing off of the defensive line makes the center late, but it helps develop his technique and learning to block high-caliber players.

+ On developing his voice as a center, Hinzman said he is usually pretty reserved but it comes with the job. He learned it and came up to it and the players around him helped him.

+ He has been watching Muhammad Ali boxing videos to learn how to punch off of players so that he can extend fast, get players off of him, and have more room to work.

Enokk Vimahi

Josh Fryar

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.