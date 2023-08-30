Kyle McCord Named Starting Quarterback vs Indiana, Devin Brown Will Play

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord will take the first snaps at quarterback when the Buckeyes kick off their season at Indiana on Sept. 2.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that McCord will start at quarterback, but Devin Brown will also play in the game.

“Kyle’s [McCord] consistency the last couple of weeks has allowed him to be the starter and he deserves that. But Devin [Brown] deserves to play in the game as well. How much? All that is still yet to be determined,” Day said.

Brown and McCord have been competing through the Buckeyes’ 25 fall camp practices in a back-and-forth battle. Day shared on Tuesday that they have confidence in both quarterbacks to play in a game — relatively uncharted territory for Ohio State quarterback rooms.

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.