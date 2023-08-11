Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The media was invited to watch Ohio State’s full fall camp practice on Friday.

It was a shortened practice for the Buckeyes, but there are some notable changes in the depth chart and progress of the team as compared to the first practice of camp. The Big Ten Network was also at practice as a part of its tour of the Big Ten schools’ preseason camps. Here are some observations, sights, and sounds from practice No. 8.

Offense

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Brown once again split reps between the first team and the second team. The quarterbacks were almost perfectly matching each other’s play on Friday and thus the battle certainly continues.

During one period of practice, the team split into Scarlet and Grey teams for a full offense vs defense, 11-on-11 series with Brown leading one team and McCord leading another, simultaneously. The projected starters for the other positions on both offense and defense were split between the Scarlet and Grey teams.

Brown sent a perfect deep ball down the field to Jayden Ballard. The next play on the other team, McCord threw a deep ball on the run to Julian Fleming, but it was broken up on an impressive play by Denzel Burke, who had a few big plays on Friday.

Both quarterbacks were able to escape pressure and they extended numerous plays with their legs, especially when paired with the mostly-second team offensive line and facing pressure from the dominant defensive line.

Head coach Ryan Day mentioned on Wednesday that the coaches are mixing around the offensive linemen to figure out the best five players and the right combination. Jimmy Simmons began camp as the third-team right tackle. He had his black stripe removed on Tuesday and has recently received praise from Day. He lined up with the starters at left tackle on Friday and showed quickness with his feet.

Carson Hinzman and Vic Cutler Jr. split reps at center but Hinzman was with the first team majority of the time. Jakob James also took snaps at center with the 2s.

Running back Miyan Williams was not seen on the practice field on Friday.

Defense

The first team defensive line really pressured the offense and gave the quarterbacks little time to get the ball out. The defensive line’s presence was felt throughout the whole practice. When working in individual units, the defensive linemen worked on dropping back in coverage and then catching balls to simulate potential interceptions.

JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer are expected to start at defensive end with Kenyatta Jackson and Caden Curry as the second-team DEs.

Tackle Mike Hall suffered an injury during drills. A trainer rushed over to Hall while he was down to evaluate him. He was able to walk and jog, but he only participated in the drills the rest of practice and not the full contact offense vs defense period.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was not seen on the practice field on Friday.

At safety, Ja’Had Carter was at free safety with the 1s, Sonny Styles was at nickel with the 1s followed by Cameron Martinez, and Lathan Ransom was at strong safety. Safeties Styles and Malik Hartford were in green jerseys, typically indicating limited participation or contact, but both players fully participated in practice. Styles had an impressive day as his name was announced over the PA system multiple times.

Other Notes

Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard, Brandon Inniss, and Marvin Harrison, Jr. were all taking reps at punt returner.

Up next, Ohio State holds a scrimmage on Saturday, though that is not open to the media for viewing.

