Ohio State Quarterbacks Talk Healthy Competition, Start of Fall Camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown met with the media at the start of fall camp to discuss the competition for the starting role, leadership, their improvements in the off season, and approaches for fall camp.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Kyle McCord

+ He is focused on the little things, controlling what he can control, and not getting caught up in the big picture. “The biggest thing is getting better everyday.”

+ He knew that it was going to be a marathon, he was going to stick around and trust the process, and good things would come.

+ Spring football was good for the young receivers and getting reps. From his perspective, having chemistry with them is going to be great.

+ On his performance in the spring, McCord said he made some plays but also wanted some reads back. “That’s a part of the growing process and this offseason, that gave me a good understanding of where I need to work. I worked this offseason with purpose and intention.” His mindset was to make every weakness a strength. It’s easy to get caught up in having so much that he wants to work on, but having a plan before a workout or a throwing session helps.

+ There’s a time to work on the mechanics of a quarterback, that’s important and he has always been big on that. But also being a leader with the team, finding his voice, and taking that next step and being intentional about maximizing opportunities is important.

+ On the standards of the quarterbacks at Ohio State, McCord said “no one will ever put higher expectations or standards on myself than I will. I always think that.” Looking back, “there’s a lot of different ways this can be done.”

+ This is the best he has felt going into a camp before. Now more than ever he is focusing on himself as opposed to being the starter and looking at the job as his.

+ Brian Hartline did a great job calling plays. “He sees the field like a quarterback.” His years of being around the game have been put under a spotlight.

+ He has an energy and joy about him when he is playing football. When C.J. Stroud was here it was Stroud’s team, but now he is trying to step into that role. There are things the team hadn’t seen from him when Stroud was here because he didn’t want to step on his toes. But now he is being vocal in the room and stepping up.

Devin Brown

+ Everybody has different skillsets, not every quarterback is the same. He thinks he is more athletic than Kyle McCord but they both have strong arms and can make plays. “He’s going to make plays with his legs too.”

+ Leadership was the biggest skill he improved on this summer. Brown followed behind C.J. Stroud and has learned to use his voice, keep pushing the team, and build trust.

+ On the competition for the starting job, Brown said at the end of practices, he’s not worried about who performed better that day. They are both focused on helping the team win and improve every day. He is focused on getting himself better everyday.

+ Brown came back a week earlier than expected from his finger injury. It was awkward throwing for the first week or so but he had the whole summer to keep throwing. He was cleared two weeks into the summer and doesn’t feel like he lost anything or was set back with the injury.

+ On trying not to do too much as a quarterback, Brown said he looks at each play as an assignment and tries not to make it too big. “Nothing has to be to extreme. You have to keep everything level.”

+ Even with the injury he felt like he grew a lot in the spring. “I felt like my play improved and my decision making improved.”

+ Tristian Gebbia has been a huge help for him in his preparation, approach, and learning about game experiences Gebbia has had. He learns from him everyday, and Gebbia helped him with recovering from his injury.

+ “My mental side of the game has changed completely.”

+ On not throwing a pass in a game yet, Brown said going against the Ohio State defense and repping with the 1s at practice is more valuable in his opinion. He took reps with the 1s in preparation for Georgia when Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony and felt like he was playing his best football of the season.

+”We have the right tools, all we are worried about is helping each other.”