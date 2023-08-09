Ryan Day Talks Next Phase of Fall Camp, Solidifying Depth Chart Following Practice No. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke with reporters following the Buckeyes’ sixth practice of its 25-practice fall camp, the first practice with pads.

Day spoke on the offensive line and finding the best mixture, Gene Smith’s retirement, the health of the team, the next phase of fall camp and solidifying a depth chart. A summary of what was said is below.

Ryan Day

+ On staying focused with preseason camp with all of the changes happening in college football, Day said the focus is on waking up and getting better as a football team. There will be time to figure out the next steps following Gene Smith’s retirement. Day thanked Smith and said that he will miss Smith. “But I can’t get my mind off inside drill today, and the team.”

+ On right tackle, Day said they have been moving guys around to figure out the right combination and mixture. At right tackle, he likes the progression they are making. Josh Fryar, Tegra Tshabola and Jimmy [Josh] Simmons, and Luke Montgomery, all four are competing at a high level. Zen Michalski and George Fitzpatrick are in there too. The coaches are working hard to figure out the best mixture of left and right. “I’m encouraged, I think we have a chance to be really good at that position.” They want to get settled by the end of the week and make those decisions. “We’re evaluating literally as we speak.”

+ On the safeties, Day said there’s a lot of competition there and they will see how it all shakes out. Cam Martinez had his best day of football on Wednesday.

+ Wednesday was the first day of pads and this week is the first week of “football.” It is a really important week.

+ Sonny Styles can move around and can be put in different spots which is great. It makes it harder for other teams’ offenses to identify groupings and he brings versatility.

+ Omari Abor had a procedure done. Day did not want to get into details but it will be a couple months before Abor is back.

+ On Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten, Day said there are so many things that are higher on the priority list for him right now. He can’t get his mind off of practice today. Gene Smith takes a lot of that off of his plate.

+ On the defensive end rotation, Day said he feels ok about the depth there. A lot of players are having good camps. They are moving and running. “I think we will see some good production out of them.”

+ On the next phase of fall camp, Day said there are some decisions he wants to have solidified after the scrimmage on Saturday. Some competitions continue but coming out of the weekend they will have a better idea of where they are at. This is an important week for them. Coaches are yelling in meeting rooms right now to try and find the answers, hopefully by next week.

+ On the process of finding a starting quarterback now that the players are practicing in pads, Day said it’s still hard to get a feel until they play in a game. It’s hard to simulate a game and the pass rush. Today they worked on short yardage and red zone work and they are starting to see things crystallize.

+ On Evan Pryor now as a veteran in the system but without much playing time due to injuries, Day said he flashed on Wednesday and had a nice practice. It was nice to see him back and in pads. “It was a physical practice and he showed up.” He is getting his confidence back. “He’s a threat in the backfield, he can run the ball into the tackles, run routes, and it’s great to have that weapon.”

+ On the health of the team, Day said they are “ok.” There are a few short term things, but that’s a part of the camp.

+ Greg Mattison stopped by practice.

+ On Jordan Hancock’s improvement and the corner play, Day said the DBs have flashed in general. They are getting their hands on a lot of throws, there’s much more challenging of the routes, but Hancock is very competitive. He had a full offseason of practice coming back from his hamstring injury. He found his rhythm and is feeling it. “Tremendous.”

+ On the closeness of the quarterback competition, Day said it’s back and forth for sure. This week is important for them, the scrimmage is important, and they know that. The coaches will compare statistics but also use the eyeball test. They are competing and it’s back and forth. “It’s a strong competition.”

+ On the center position, Carson Hinzman and Vic Cutler are competing in that spot. For both of them, the next week will be critical.

+ The offensive line is giving the quarterbacks the support they need to make plays so that Day and the other coaches can evaluate them properly. That was missing in the spring.