Ryan Day Talks Takeaways from Saturday’s Scrimmage, Decision-Making Process at Quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday but instead answered questions from reporters for over 40 minutes on Monday following the Buckeyes’ scrimmage on Saturday.

Day discussed the takeaways from the scrimmage on Saturday and an important week of practice, the decision-making process at quarterback, and provided injury updates following the Buckeyes’ 10th fall camp practice. Here are the highlights of what was said. You can also watch the full press conference below.

Ryan Day

+ Bennett Christian tested positive for a banned substance in January in a test by the NCAA. He made a mistake and was transparent, accepts his responsibility, wants to share his story, and he will still be an important part of the team. He will be out for a full season.

+ On what the coaches need to see as far as quarterback separation, Day said he would like a sizable gap to name a starter. “We’re looking for someone to emerge.” They are not ready to name a starter and the competition will continue this week. They have to decide if they are ready to name someone or if it will continue through the season. That’s not where they are at, but it is something to consider if someone doesn’t emerge.

+ Jimmy Simmons has showed that he can be the starting left tackle, but he has not won that job yet. Tegra Tshabola has moved to the left as well. At right tackle, Josh Fryar has gone back and forth but has flexibility moving around. He feels comfortable on the right side and so does Luke Montgomery. “We have a chance to have a really good o-line.”

+ On working as a split squad during a practice period, Day said the more reps they get the better off they are. They are trying to get them more reps and a split field has allowed them to get a lot more reps instead of going 1s, 2s, then 3s on the same field. Now, they can get 48 reps in about 12 minutes and “that’s pretty good work.” Leaders have emerged and stepped up because there’s more of an expectation. They still get a ton of good on good work but this has allowed them to get way more reps. It will change though as they get into game work.

+ On what he learned from the scrimmage, Day said the physicality was great, they tackled well on defense, it was good to see Evan Pryor out there with his feet under him, Cody Simon showed up. They graded players out as champions if they were 80 percent or higher, about 12 on defense and 10 on offense. Overall it was solid and consistent with what they have seen in practice. Players didn’t really emerge but it was physical, there were a lot of reps, and they came out of it healthy.

+ On the quarterback play in the scrimmage, Day said it was hot and cold but there were some good things done, just not the consistency he wanted from a starter. “It was ok.” The bottom line is that there were good things, but also things they would want back.

+ On the quarterback play, Day said there doesn’t need to be extraordinary play, they need to do the right things and take care of the football, period. There’s really good play and ability there, they are just looking for consistency.

+ The running game is going to be very important in the offense. “You have to be able to run the football.” He can feel when it is working and clicking.

+ This is the last week they can focus on just football because classes start next Tuesday.

+ The staff has a list of things they want to work on but by next week they need to have their identity set in stone.

+ On the message for the offensive line with an inexperienced starter, Day said the message for the whole offense is that they need to be clean and on their game early on. “Staying on schedule is going to be critical, they have to be efficient.”

+ They are more competitive than they have been in a long time at cornerback.

+ On seeing who is taking charge in the locker room, Day said they are always getting a feel for that. They have a mature team with leaders and that has to count for something. “That has to show up for us.”

+ On the pecking order at running back, Day said Treveyon Henderson had a great offseason and great first 10 days of practice. From there, Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden, Chip Trayanum, and Evan Pryor will all play.

+ Kourt Williams suffered an ACL injury and will be out long term. Their prayers go out to him, the team is all rallying around him. He just can’t catch a break.

+ They need to decide on a starting kicker by the end of the week.

+ He is continually asking about what coaches and other players on the team think about the starting quarterback. They look at the analytics and charts, the eyeball test, leadership, and the opinions of the team. “All of it.”

+ “There’s leaders in the clubhouse at certain positions.”

+ They want to find defensive ends who can take the workload of a game as a starter.

+ The coaches and players are talking about responding to “sudden changes” a lot this season.

+ On being No. 3 on the AP Poll, Day said it’s going to matter at the end of the season what level of football they are playing at. They have goals this year and the first is to beat Indiana. He doesn’t look at that until the end of the year.

+ Cade Stover is the starter. He is very important to their offense. But Gee Scott Jr. has shown that they can trust him.

Watch

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.