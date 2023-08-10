Tim Walton and Cornerbacks Talk Fall Camp, Versatility of Cornerback Room

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State cornerback room met with the media on Thursday following fall camp practice No. 7. Cornerbacks coach Tim Walton also answered questions from reporters on the depth of the room and finding the right spots for the players.

Here are the highlights of what was said. You can also watch the full videos below.

Cornerbacks Coach Tim Walton

+ The coaches are in the process of trying to see where the players fit the best on the field. “We’ve got a good group of guys.” They are trying to sort it out and make sure they are in the right places.

+ Davison Igbinosun is a competitor and now he’s more comfortable. He has a better understanding of the job description and he’s in the process of utilizing it. He has football IQ, has played before, and has instincts. “It’s all coming together for him.”

+ Jordan Hancock brings a lot of versatility.

Jordan Hancock

+ Hancock said he feels a huge difference between this time last year and now. He upped his game and the biggest difference is his physicality and match making with routes. Coach Walton works with him on his eyes and working with him is paying off.

+ He knows corner and nickel and run fits. He will play wherever they put him but he likes hitting people and nickels hit more. “I just want to play football.”

+ There was only so much he could do last year coming off of his injury. Now he’s in a position to help his team win. Even when he came back initially he wasn’t able to explode as much as he used to. It was frustrating but he had to learn how to beat opponents to the spots, now adding the explosiveness makes it better.

+ On the cornerbacks not having an interception last year, Hancock said they don’t talk about the outside perception. “We’re going to bounce back. No interceptions is kind of crazy but we’re going to bounce back.”

Davison Igbinosun

+ “Going against Marvin Harrison Jr. makes going against everyone else easier.”

+ Carnell Tate, Noah Rodgers and Brandon Innis are the young receivers that stand out to him.

+ Lorenzo Styles is raw but he’s a dawg. He’s athletic and will get better with his technique. He is going to make plays.

+ On the differences on the defense from his previous school, Igbinosun said there’s more checks in this defense but he learned the playbook in the spring.

+ He had to earn number 1 and wanted it after Jeff Okudah and he strives to be even better than that.

Ryan Turner

+ He is a very versatile player and he likes that as a part of his game. He feels comfortable both inside and out and got a lot of reps at nickel in the spring and in camp. “I feel comfortable in both.”

Lorenzo Styles

+ Styles is focused on getting his technique better. The other corners in the room have really helped him. He is putting in the hours and has confidence he will be ready because he’s putting in the work.

+ He has to have a next play mindset with the corner position because he could have a good game but have one miss and people remember that. It’s a lot different from receiver. “It’s a learning process.” He was cross training at Notre Dame last year.

+ He never really thought about playing with his brother in college but they always wanted to play together at the next level. Now both being at Ohio State and being in the moment, it feels great.

+ On feeling more at home, Styles said he did get comfortable at Notre Dame but having his family here makes a difference. “I came here on a mission. I’m trying to stay on that course.”

+ On seeing Sonny Styles in practice, Styles said his brother is a great football player. He has the skillset.

+ Marvin Harrison Jr.’s skillset is a lot to manage . “It’s hard to win there because he has that burst.”

Photo via Ohio State Buckeyes.