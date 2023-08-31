WATCH: Buckeye Players Preview Indiana, Talk Excitement of Starting the Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A handful of Ohio State players met with the media following the Buckeyes’ practice on Wednesday evening in preparation for the season opener against Indiana on Saturday.

The players talked about the excitement of starting the season and playing in a game. You can watch clips from the interviews below.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

OL Donovan Jackson

DB Lathan Ransom

WR Xavier Johnson

DL Mike Hall

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.