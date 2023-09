SOUTH BEND, Indiana — Ohio State will be without seven players on Saturday night, with the only new addition to the unavailable list being SAF Cam Martinez.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Questionable

N/A

Unavailable

Grayes, Kyion

Herbstreit, Zak

Martinez, Cam

Reese, Arvell

Smith, Will

Stocksdale, Reis

Williams II, Kourt

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.