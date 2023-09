COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without six players on Saturday against Western Kentucky. Lathan Ransom is questionable but is going through early warmups.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State availability report: vs. Western Kentucky

Questionable

8 Lathan Ransom

Out

7 Kyion Grayes

89 Zak Herbstreit (Season)

20 Arvell Reese

53 Will Smith Jr.

87 Reis Stocksdale (Season)

2 Kourt Williams II (Season)