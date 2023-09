COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without five players on Saturday against Youngstown State.

Freshman safety Malik Hartford was warming up as the starting safety with Josh Proctor questionable. Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Questionable

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

DE Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.