Availability Report: Emeka Egbuka Out, TreVeyon Henderson a Game-Time Decision

by Caroline Rice0 comments

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not make the trip to Purdue. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is a game-time decision for the Buckeyes’ game at Purdue on Saturday.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

2023 Ohio State Football Availability Report vs. Purdue 10/14/2023

Questionable
Henderson, Treveyon

McKenzie, Jaden

Out
Baudo, Nolan
Caffey, Timothy
Egbuka, Emeka
Grayes, Kyion
Herbstreit, Zak

Royer, Joe
Smith, Will
Stocksdale, Reis
Williams II, Kourt
Williams, Miyan

