Availability Report: Emeka Egbuka Out, TreVeyon Henderson a Game-Time Decision

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not make the trip to Purdue. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is a game-time decision for the Buckeyes’ game at Purdue on Saturday.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

2023 Ohio State Football Availability Report vs. Purdue 10/14/2023

Questionable

Henderson, Treveyon

McKenzie, Jaden

Out

Baudo, Nolan

Caffey, Timothy

Egbuka, Emeka

Grayes, Kyion

Herbstreit, Zak

Royer, Joe

Smith, Will

Stocksdale, Reis

Williams II, Kourt

Williams, Miyan