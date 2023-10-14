Availability Report: Emeka Egbuka Out, TreVeyon Henderson a Game-Time Decision

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not make the trip to Purdue. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is a game-time decision for the Buckeyes’ game at Purdue on Saturday.
Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.
2023 Ohio State Football Availability Report vs. Purdue 10/14/2023
Questionable
Henderson, Treveyon
McKenzie, Jaden
Out
Baudo, Nolan
Caffey, Timothy
Egbuka, Emeka
Grayes, Kyion
Herbstreit, Zak
Royer, Joe
Smith, Will
Stocksdale, Reis
Williams II, Kourt
Williams, Miyan