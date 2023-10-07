Ohio State Getting Comfortable “Winning With Defense”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A handful of Ohio State defensive players and head coach Ryan Day said in fall camp that they wanted to win games on defense this year and not have to rely on the offense scoring 40-50+ points every game.

At the time, any help from the Buckeye defense would have significantly improved the outlook of the success of the team and maximized potential. But with a new quarterback under center, there were times Ohio State was certainly going to have to rely on its defense.

On Saturday against the undefeated Maryland Terrapins — the Ohio State defense kept Ohio State alive with two interceptions, one being a pick six, and massive stops on third and fourth downs as the Ohio State offense was stagnant the entire first half of the game.

There’s no shying away from the fact that Ohio State’s defense has been the weak link of teams the last few seasons — thinking back to why teams stacked with offensive talent such as Justin Fields, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, C.J. Stroud, couldn’t win a championship.

With year two of Jim Knowles as the head coach of the defense, there was sure to be growth and comfort with the stability of the same coach and system returning. Not only was Ohio State antsy to show the world what that they were much improved, but also that they could be a reliable group for Ohio State when the time came.

Giving up chunk or explosive plays plagued the Buckeye defense last season and while minimizing those was the top priority, if Ohio State could also rely on the defense to come up big when it needed it — it would be even better.

Defensively against the Terps early on, Ohio State couldn’t get off the field on third downs and couldn’t stop the run. Maryland was taking advantage of Ohio State’s nickel defense.

But when Ohio State desperately needed the defense to make a play, it did.

The Ohio State offense was discombobulated in the first half and quarterback Kyle McCord had very little time to get things accomplished or get into a rhythm. Maryland was able to take advantage of Ohio State’s early miscues and control the first half of play — until the Buckeye defense knew it was do or die.

Day reiterated after the game that he was comfortable winning the game doing whatever it takes, having no preference with winning a game with his offense or defense.

“I have no preference, as long as we win,” Day said. “I think the defense did some great things in this game, Jim [Knowles] and the staff did a really good job with the game plan, they were a step ahead in terms of the defenses we were in, they did a great job of getting them in the right calls.”

On the drive following a Maryland touchdown after Ohio State botched a punt, defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau got a huge stop on 4th-and-1 at the Ohio State 29 yard-line, forcing Maryland to turn the ball over on downs.

Ohio State’s defense also came up big and put the Buckeyes on the board when they were down 10 with a 24-yard touchdown on a pick-six by safety Josh Proctor. Proctor’s pick six was arguably the best play the Buckeyes had on Saturday.

Proctor carried that momentum through the entire game and was making hits left and right.

On the next drive, defensive lineman Tyliek Williams deflected Taulia Tagovailoa’s pass forcing 3rd-and-10 for Maryland. The next pass was dropped and Ohio State avoided giving Maryland any momentum on offense once again.

Tuimoloau also recorded a sack that set Tagovailoa back a whopping 10 yards on 2nd-and-11, frazzling the offense the rest of the drive and forcing a punt.

Proctor and cornerback Denzel Burke also had massive hits that stopped potentially game-changing plays for their Terrapins.

When the game was tied at 17 in the third quarter, on third down, safety Lathan Ransom intercepted Tagovailoa and returned it for 15 yards. Safety Sonny Styles, and Cody Simon also brought down Tagovailoa.

The Buckeyes only allowed Maryland to score once in the second half of the game, early on in the third quarter to take a 17-10 lead. From that point on, Ohio State’s offense lit up and found its rhythm, scoring 27 unanswered second half points for the 37-17 win.

While the offense ultimately came together, the Buckeyes’ defensive presence kept Ohio State in the game and carried the way— a moment the Buckeye defenders had been preparing for.

Photo via Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.