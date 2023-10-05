COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s Big Ten home and away opponents for the 2024-2028 seasons were announced on Thursday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Home and Away Big Ten Opponents for 2024-28 Announced

Home schedules feature eight games in 2024 and multiple marquee opponents every season going forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference today announced the home and away opponents for each of its member schools for the next five years, from 2024 through the 2028 season. Dates for the games slated for 2024 will be announced later this month or in early November with the rest of the game dates’ announcements to be determined.

The 2024 Ohio State season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium, including the 120th all-time matchup against Michigan, and four more Big Ten games: vs. Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue. Additional home games will be against Southern Mississippi, Western Michigan and Marshall.

Big Ten away games for Ohio State in 2024 will be at Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon and Penn State.

The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.

Multiple Marquee Matchups

The 2025 season begins a stretch of four consecutive years with seven home games. And in each of those years, there are at least two major, marquee matchups, and in some years, three. In 2025, Texas, Penn State and UCLA will come to Ohio Stadium. It will mark Texas’ first trip to Ohio State since 2005 and UCLA’s first visit since 1999.

The following season, in 2026, Oregon and Michigan are on the home schedule, followed by visits from Alabama and USC in 2027. Finally, in 2028, the Buckeyes will host Washington, Wisconsin and Michigan. The Huskies haven’t played in Ohio Stadium since the 2003 season opener.

2024 Season Tickets

Ohio State season ticket holders for the 2023 season will be able to start renewing season tickets for the 2024 season in November. Those interested in becoming season ticket holders or learning more about other ticket packages for the 2024 season should visit https://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

Flex Protect XVIII Model

The schedules under this new Flex Protect XVIII Model are arranged so that each of the 18 Big Ten Conference teams will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice, and not more than three times, in a five-year period.

Ohio State’s conference schedules for the next five years include three games against eight schools (Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers), two games against eight schools (Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Wisconsin) and an annual game against protected opponent Michigan.

Conference schedules will include 12 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually, including the Ohio State vs. Michigan game. The others: Illinois/Northwestern; Illinois/Purdue; Indiana/Purdue; Iowa/Minnesota; Iowa/Nebraska; Iowa/Wisconsin; Maryland/Rutgers; Michigan/Michigan State; Minnesota/Wisconsin; Oregon/Washington; and UCLA/USC.

2024 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten Home Games

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Big Ten Away Games

Michigan State

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

2025 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 13 – Ohio

Oct. 18 – UConn

Big Ten Home Games

Minnesota

Penn State

Rutgers

UCLA

Big Ten Away Games

Illinois

Michigan

Purdue

Washington

Wisconsin

2026 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

Big Ten Home Games

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Oregon

Big Ten Away Games

Indiana

Iowa

Nebraska

USC

2027 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green

Sept. 11 – New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – Alabama

Big Ten Home Games

Michigan State

Purdue

Nebraska

USC

Big Ten Away Games

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Rutgers

2028 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot

Sept. 2 – Buffalo

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

Big Ten Home Games

Michigan

Minnesota

Rutgers

Washington

Wisconsin

Big Ten Away Games

Illinois

Maryland

Penn State

UCLA

