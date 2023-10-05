COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s Big Ten home and away opponents for the 2024-2028 seasons were announced on Thursday.
Below is the full release from Ohio State.
Home and Away Big Ten Opponents for 2024-28 Announced
Home schedules feature eight games in 2024 and multiple marquee opponents every season going forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference today announced the home and away opponents for each of its member schools for the next five years, from 2024 through the 2028 season. Dates for the games slated for 2024 will be announced later this month or in early November with the rest of the game dates’ announcements to be determined.
The 2024 Ohio State season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium, including the 120th all-time matchup against Michigan, and four more Big Ten games: vs. Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue. Additional home games will be against Southern Mississippi, Western Michigan and Marshall.
Big Ten away games for Ohio State in 2024 will be at Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon and Penn State.
The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.
Multiple Marquee Matchups
The 2025 season begins a stretch of four consecutive years with seven home games. And in each of those years, there are at least two major, marquee matchups, and in some years, three. In 2025, Texas, Penn State and UCLA will come to Ohio Stadium. It will mark Texas’ first trip to Ohio State since 2005 and UCLA’s first visit since 1999.
The following season, in 2026, Oregon and Michigan are on the home schedule, followed by visits from Alabama and USC in 2027. Finally, in 2028, the Buckeyes will host Washington, Wisconsin and Michigan. The Huskies haven’t played in Ohio Stadium since the 2003 season opener.
2024 Season Tickets
Ohio State season ticket holders for the 2023 season will be able to start renewing season tickets for the 2024 season in November. Those interested in becoming season ticket holders or learning more about other ticket packages for the 2024 season should visit https://go.osu.edu/fbtix.
Flex Protect XVIII Model
The schedules under this new Flex Protect XVIII Model are arranged so that each of the 18 Big Ten Conference teams will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice, and not more than three times, in a five-year period.
Ohio State’s conference schedules for the next five years include three games against eight schools (Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers), two games against eight schools (Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Wisconsin) and an annual game against protected opponent Michigan.
Conference schedules will include 12 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually, including the Ohio State vs. Michigan game. The others: Illinois/Northwestern; Illinois/Purdue; Indiana/Purdue; Iowa/Minnesota; Iowa/Nebraska; Iowa/Wisconsin; Maryland/Rutgers; Michigan/Michigan State; Minnesota/Wisconsin; Oregon/Washington; and UCLA/USC.
2024 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
Sept. 21 – Marshall
Big Ten Home Games
Indiana
Iowa
Michigan
Nebraska
Purdue
Big Ten Away Games
Michigan State
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
2025 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Aug. 30 – Texas
Sept. 13 – Ohio
Oct. 18 – UConn
Big Ten Home Games
Minnesota
Penn State
Rutgers
UCLA
Big Ten Away Games
Illinois
Michigan
Purdue
Washington
Wisconsin
2026 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Sept. 5 – Ball State
Sept. 12 – at Texas
Sept. 19 – Kent State
Big Ten Home Games
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Northwestern
Oregon
Big Ten Away Games
Indiana
Iowa
Nebraska
USC
2027 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
Sept. 18 – Alabama
Big Ten Home Games
Michigan State
Purdue
Nebraska
USC
Big Ten Away Games
Michigan
Minnesota
Northwestern
Oregon
Rutgers
2028 Ohio State Schedule Snapshot
Sept. 2 – Buffalo
Sept. 9 – at Alabama
Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois
Big Ten Home Games
Michigan
Minnesota
Rutgers
Washington
Wisconsin
Big Ten Away Games
Illinois
Maryland
Penn State
UCLA
