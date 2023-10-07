Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Kyle McCord Talk 37-17 Win Against Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes came out of Saturday 5-0 following a 37-17 win against Maryland. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the Buckeyes’ win.

Quarterback Kyle McCord also spoke with reporters and talked about the Buckeye offense and his 19-of-29 and 320 yard performance. You can find the highlights of what was said below as well as the full press conference videos.

Ryan Day

+ On Kyle McCord, Day said he didn’t understand what was going on in the first half. They played well in the second half and are 1-0 at the end of the day, but they want to start hot and they didn’t do that. He doesn’t have an answer right now and they got off schedule at times which didn’t help. McCord played well in the second half and that’s what their qexpectations are.

+ The fake punt was a botched snap, it was not intentional.

+ Marvin Harrison Jr. had some really good play and they needed that.

+ TreVeyon Henderson is expected to be ready for next week. The issue was that he could have a setback if he played and based on what happened last year, they wanted to hold him because they have a lot of football ahead of them. He could have played but the decision was made for that reason.

+ On winning games with defense, Day said they did some great things in this game and had a good game plan. They were in the right calls. There’s a ton to improve on, but the pick six was huge.

+ There were too many penalties but the players are playing hard, physical, and with passion. “This is an exciting team to be around.” They don’t panic if things don’t go right and they keep pushing forward, and in the past, they would panic. These guys have some poise.”

+ On the offensive line, Day said he has to take a look at that and see what is going on. They expect to be higher than 85 yards rushing. He has to figure out of it’s coaching, personnel, or scheme.

+ On Emeka Egbuka following his injury, Day said he is being evaluated. It doesn’t seem major but he doesn’t have an answer.

+ They can’t have that many penalties. They may disagree on a few of them but they can’t have that many. Day will have to run with the team tomorrow for his penalty, he owns that.

Kyle McCord

+ Early on he missed some opportunities and saw things a bit late. He has to continue to grow in that area and find ways to start fast. If they could replicate what they did in the second half in the first half, it would be a completely different game. He is going to focus on that for next week, trying not to overthink plays and make the perfect read, just getting into the flow of the game.

+ If they take away the run, they have to be able to throw and vice versa. There’s room for improvement but the offense is at its best when both are functioning.

+ On running tempo, McCord said it wasn’t one of those weeks where they felt like they had to get the perfect look on every play. Sometimes they need tempo in slow, ugly games just to get a rhythm.

+ On the offense clicking in the second half and whether it was play calling, McCord said they just executed better in the second half. There were opportunities in the first half to do the same. It wasn’t play calling, just execution that he needs to continue to improve on.

+ On his calm demeanor and keeping an offense settled, McCord said that has always been his personality but there’s a balance to it. Sometimes he needs to light a fire and sometimes he needs to be that calm voice for the team.

+ On what he learned about himself, McCord said he needs to feel his way into a game but things like that they can all grow from. They didn’t panic at halftime and they knew what they needed to do.

