Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Players Talk 41-7 Win at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, and a handful of players met with reporters following the Buckeyes’ 41-7 win at Purdue on Saturday.

This was the Buckeyes’ first trip to West Lafayette since the 49-20 loss in 2018. Here are the highlights of what Day said immediately after the win. You can watch the full press conference with Day and clips from the interviews with the players below.

Ryan Day

+ Day did not provide any injury updates on Chip Trayanum, Denzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson, or Emeka Egbuka.

+ He talked to the team all week about competitive stamina and competitive excellence and shared that having that includes playing on the road in the Big Ten in October and winning these ‘trap’ games.

+ On the red zone package with Devin Brown, Day said they started off looking at the weather. Brown is explosive with his feet and gives them something there and he also throws well. But that’s something they have worked on a bit — it did give them something in the red zone, but they can’t turn the ball over on the one-yard line. Brown’s doing everything for the first time, so it’s good that he learned and got it under his belt in this game. “We’ll keep building this package.”

+ Day thought that they came out strong in the first half, except for the fumble. The defense kept fighting even at the one and two yard lines. They wanted to come out in the second half and play well on the first drive and they did that. There was a time when they “took the foot off the acceleration a bit,” and he really didn’t want to do that.

+ Day felt better about how they ran the ball, even being down three running backs. “We’re certainly a work in progress and we have to play our best football next Saturday.”

+ On the defensive performance, Day said it started with their leaders and they kept fighting.

+ “We know we’ve got a big challenge ahead of us. The preparation starts now.”

+ On the offensive line improving and helping the run game, Day said they were rocking off the ball pretty good even when it was a load box at times. There were times a safety was there too and that forced them to throw down the field. “To be able to run the way we did without having three of our guys was a good sign.” But Day emphasized that they want to get everybody healthy this week.

+ There are things in protection they need to get better at.

+ The offensive line had a lot of energy, they got downhill, got play action passes, and opened the run game. Day felt like they were knocking people off the ball at times, there was a good demeanor out there. But he will know more after watching the film.

QB Devin Brown

QB Kyle McCord

RB Dallan Hayden