Ryan Day Previews Maryland Game, Talks Short Yardage Situations, Kyle McCord’s Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. Day previewed the game on Saturday against Maryland, discussed short yardage situations, the bye week, and more.

Here are the highlights.

Ryan Day

+ On using the quarterback sneak, Day said that’s the first thing in a short yardage situation a team will take away. It’s a part of their short yardage package. With Justin Fields they did it a lot because he could move the pile. They practice it and if they think it will give them a chance, they will use it. “As you can imagine, we are working really hard on short yardage situations.”

+ They want to be 100 percent in short yardage situations but on 3rd-and-1 and 3rd-and-2, they need to be north of 80 percent. For 3rd-and-3 it comes back a little bit but they still want to win every short yardage situation. They need to be better.

+ On what goes into looking at the short yardage situations, Day said they look at one-on-one matchups, getting bigger and stronger and moving the other guy, and other times they look further down the field. There’s a lot of different ways to look at it and a lot that goes into it. But it’s extremely frustrating and in big games it comes down to those situations.

+ On reviewing Notre Dame, Day said there were good things that came out of it and it was good for Kyle McCord to get that experience. But they have to move forward, they addressed the good and bad in the bye week, and all of the focus is on Maryland.

+ This team has experience but the leadership has to show now. They are forming their identity but there is a lot of football ahead of them.

+On avoiding complacency in the bye week, Day said there’s no complacency here. They know they have to get better. The players had time off to clear their minds, bodies, and souls because “it’s going to be a heck of a run here for the next couple of months.”

+ They tweaked their practice schedule a bit this week with a Monday practice and then normal Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

+ Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be full-go this week.

+On McCord’s growth, Day said he has confidence, especially on 3rd and 4th down plays, and that gives confidence to the staff and the players around him. There’s a balance every year of finding the right plays that fit the quarterback and they are learning more about what works for McCord each game.

+ On Maryland’s offense, Day said their offense makes a lot of plays and they have weapons on offense. The defense has to do a good job of identifying how they want to attack them. The secondary will be challenged and they need to pressure Tagovailoa.

+ There’s great football in the Big Ten. Day watched some football over the bye weekend but the product on the field right now is as good as it’s ever been.

+ On being ok with winning on defense, Day said the defense has confidence now and that started in the off season. The confidence has been built over time, but now “you’re seeing it on the field.”

+ On teams bracketing Harrison Jr. in coverage, Day said everybody knows where he is and puts a couple players on his side. They have to see that from the defense and find the one-on-one matchups and win those or run the ball.

+ This team is still a work in progress. They have to be Ohio State 5.0, the game two weeks ago is long gone.

+ “We always want more in the run game.”

+ On reactions to his post-game comments following the Notre Dame win, Day said all of the focus is now on Maryland. But he is very proud of the fact that they are 2-0 against Notre Dame, and the grit the team showed and the response from the team, Columbus, and Buckeye Nation has been remarkable. “They love the passion our team played with.”