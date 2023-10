COLUMBUS, Ohio — Running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive back Denzel Burke, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are all available once again for the Buckeyes’ game at Wisconsin on Saturday night. Running back Miyan Williams, however, is among the players who are unavailable.

You can view the full availability report below.

Questionable

None

Out

24 Nolan Baudo

33 Devin Brown

18 Jyaire Brown

14 Ja’Had Carter

7 Kyion Grayes

2 Miyan Williams