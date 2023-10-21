TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke Out, Emeka Egbuka Game Time Decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive back Denzel Burke. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a game time decision.

You can view the full availability report from Ohio State below.

2023 Ohio State Football Availability Report vs. Penn State 10/21/2023

Questionable

Egbuka, Emeka

Out

Baudo, Nolan

Burke, Denzel

Caffey, Timothy

Grayes, Kyion

Henderson, Treveyon

Herbstreit, Zak

Royer, Joe

Smith, Will

Stocksdale, Reis

Williams II, Kourt