TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke Out, Emeka Egbuka Game Time Decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive back Denzel Burke. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a game time decision.
2023 Ohio State Football Availability Report vs. Penn State 10/21/2023
Questionable
Egbuka, Emeka
Out
Baudo, Nolan
Burke, Denzel
Caffey, Timothy
Grayes, Kyion
Henderson, Treveyon
Herbstreit, Zak
Royer, Joe
Smith, Will
Stocksdale, Reis
Williams II, Kourt
Can’t figure this one out. Can’t see OSU covering the spread. Not seeing much scoring. This one could go either way. Will the Buckeyes O-Line be up the task? They’ve been an obvious weakness and the Purdue game didn’t convince me. We’re going to find out if Lou Holtz is right. This is the biggest game so far obviously. Good thing it’s in Columbus. I’m glad it’s a noon game. I couldn’t wait around all day.