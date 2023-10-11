Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Talks Run Game and Offensive Line Play, Previews Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. Day talked about the run game and offensive line, provided updates on players, and discussed playing at Purdue.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ On being No. 96 in the country in rushing yards per game, Day said they have the personnel on the offensive line to do it. For the most part the schemes they are running, they are getting good looks, but they have to execute and coach better. “We’ve gotta figure out a way.” The scheme and what they are doing is sound and they have the right guys, so it comes down to coaching.

+ On Ohio State being 3-5 at Ross-Ade Stadium, Day doesn’t have an explanation for why that is, but said it’s a difficult place to play. Playing on the road in the Big Ten at this time of the year is difficult, it’s what they expect this time of the year.

+ They are not doing anything different this week. They are a work in progress but need urgency this week and need to fight to get better, Purdue is just next on the list.

+ There’s a body of work now with the plays they put in and practice. Each week they add wrinkles.

+ On using two tight end personnel, Day said Gee Scott Jr. deserves to be on the field. He also allows them an opportunity to be explosive in the pass game. The coaches continue to look at different personnel groupings to put stress on defenses.

+ On the slow start, Day said they missed a few things early on, then had the snap. The defense was ready to roll and the offense found its way. “We certainly didn’t start the way we wanted to.” It’s on both the players and coaches.

+ Philosophically the offense has not changed. They have always tried to find what works best for the players they have at the time. “We want to be as explosive as we possibly can on offense.”

+ The team is in a constant grind to get better and improve. They have goals and knew this would be a long stretch coming up. They have to bring it every week. “You’re not allowed to have a bad day.”

+ There’s a good synergy on offense with Brian Hartline calling the plays.

+ On Purdue’s defense, Day said they are looking hard at the personnel there to make sure the matchups are right. Their defensive coordinator, Kevin Kane, came from Illinois and has a history of putting together good defenses.

+ Emeka Egbuka’s injury is not going to be a long-term issue. But Day will have a better idea of how he is doing later in the week.

+ On rushing after contact, Day said they can do a better job of getting to the second level, getting more movement up front. The running backs can also do a better job of seeing it — it’s a combination. “That’s sometimes how the run game goes, you have to keep working to get better at it.”

+ On the running back rotation, Day said Miyan Williams ran hard when he had his opportunities last Saturday. But they will see how things shake out over the week.

+ On the stretch wide zone running plays, Day said it’s is a constant conversation, trying to identify what the players can do well, if that fits with the running backs, offensive line, quarterback, etc. The stretch play gets people out in space and schematically they have to figure out the right mixture.

+ Dallan Hayden is ready to go and is practicing and if appropriate, he can go in the game. But the conversation was to use a redshirt and not burn a whole year of eligibility.

+ The team has great leadership. When challenged, they have responded well.

+ On Cade Stover playing a big role in the passing game for a tight end, Day said he takes a lot of snaps, does a lot of the dirty work, blocks, and because of that, he creates pass and run conflicts. He also runs nice routes in the open and the play action opens up.

+ On the muffed snap, Day said he was told the ball slipped. “We need special teams to be an advantage for us.” The coaching detail is there but they have to hold everyone accountable and it starts with him.

+ On getting a lot of apologies and post-game corrections from the Big Ten, Day said it’s hard for him to say much but it’s his job to advocate for the players. He goes as hard as he possibly can to defend his players so they have the best environment to be successful.