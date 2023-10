COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State linebacker Rick Middleton, offensive lineman Nick Mangold, and safety Malcolm Jenkins were inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony that took place on Friday night.

The former Buckeyes took a few minutes to answer questions from reporters and talk about their careers, life since playing at Ohio State, and favorite moments as a Buckeye. You can watch the interviews below.

Nick Mangold

Rick Middleton

Malcolm Jenkins