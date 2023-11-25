Football The Latest The Rivalry

Buckeyes at Full Strength, Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan

by Caroline Rice
Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Aside from long term injuries, Ohio State is at full strength for its game against its foe up North, Michigan, on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Mike Hall and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who were unavailable last week, will return for the Buckeyes. Defensive back Cam Martinez and quarterback Devin Brown were also removed from the injury report.

Below is the full availability report vs Ohio State.

2023 Ohio State Football Availability Report vs. Michigan 11/25/2023

Questionable
N/A

Out
Antwi, Kojo
Grayes, Kyion
Herbstreit, Zak (season)
Moore, Jason
Ransom, Lathan
Smith, Will
Stocksdale, Reis (season)
Williams II, Kourt (season)
Williams, Miyan (season)

