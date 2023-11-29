Eight Ohio State Players on Offense Earn All-Big Ten Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Buckeyes on offense earned All-Big Ten honors, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Marv, TreVeyon, Cade, Donovan and Fryar First-Team All-Big Ten

Harrison Jr., is top offensive player and also the top WR; Stover named top TE

COLUMBUS, Ohio – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., and TE Cade Stover lead a parade of eight more Ohio State Buckeyes who have been named as a 2023 all-Big Ten Conference honoree. Ohio State had a total of 21 all-conference picks this year, including eight first-team selections.

Harrison Jr., and Stover are two of the five Buckeyes on offense named first-team all-Big Ten. The others are junior OG Donovan Jackson, junior RB TreVeyon Henderson and senior OT Josh Fryar.

Harrison, Jr., in addition, was named the league’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and he repeated as the Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. This is the sixth consecutive year that a Buckeye has been named the offensive player of the year, including 2022 and 2021 (C.J. Stroud), 2020 and 2019 (Justin Fields) and 2018 (Dwayne Haskins).

A finalist for the second consecutive year for the Biletnikoff Award, Harrison, Jr. ranks among the Top 10 receivers nationally in touchdowns (14), yards (1,211), yards per game (100.9), 100-yard receiving games (school-record eight) and 70-plus yard catches (two). His 15 total touchdowns is tied for first nationally among wide receivers and he’s working on a school record streak of eight consecutive games with a touchdown reception.

Stover was named the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, and thus becomes the first Ohio State tight end to win the award. He ranks second in the Big Ten in receptions and third in yards and touchdowns this season with 41 receptions, 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His receptions and yardage totals are second all-time for a single season among OSU tight ends.

Henderson, who joined Harrison, Jr. and Jackson on both the coaches’ and media first-teams, missed three games because of injury but still led the Big Ten with 94.9 yards per game, was second at 6.24 yards per carry and fourth in total yards with 854. He caught 19 passes for 229 yards and led the Big Ten with 120.3 all-purpose yards per game while scoring 11 touchdowns.

Jackson has started 25 consecutive games at left guard and Fryar has started all 12 games this season at right tackle. Ohio State led the Big Ten in total offense this year at 425.0 yards per game.

Second-Team All-Big Ten

Graduate OG Matt Jones, was named second-team all-conference on both the coaches’ and the media ballots. He has started 24 of the last 25 games at right guard, including all 12 this season.

Third-Team & Honorable Mention Honors

Junior WR Emeka Egbuka and junior QB Kyle McCord were named third-team all-Big Ten Conference.

All-Big Ten Conference Snapshot – Offense

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year

TE Cade Stover

First-Team All-Big Ten

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., RB TreVeyon Henderson, OG Donovan Jackson, TE Cade Stover, OT Josh Fryar

Second-Team All-Big Ten

OG Matt Jones

Third-Team All-Big Ten

WR Emeka Egbuka, QB Kyle McCord

Stover and Fryar on media first-team ballot. Harrison Jr., Henderson and Jackson on both coaches’ and media ballots.

