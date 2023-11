COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without defensive lineman Mike Hall, among others, against Minnesota on Saturday.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State Availability Report: vs. Minnesota

Questionable

33 Devin Brown

35 Tommy Eichenberg

Out

7 Kyion Grayes

51 Mike Hall

3 Cam Martinez

94 Jason Moore

8 Lathan Ransom

53 Will Smith Jr.