COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without a handful of key members of its defense against Michigan State on Saturday night.

Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Ohio State Availability Report: vs. Michigan State



Questionable

3 Cam Martinez

Out

35 Tommy Eichenberg

7 Kyion Grayes

89 Zak Herbstreit (season)

94 Jason Moore

41 Josh Proctor

8 Lathan Ransom

84 Joe Royer

53 Will Smith Jr.

87 Reis Stocksdale (season)

2 Kourt Williams II (season)

2 Miyan Williams (season)