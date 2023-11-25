WATCH: Ohio State Postgame Press Conferences Following 30-24 Loss to Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, quarterback Kyle McCord, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. all met with the media immediately after the Buckeyes’ 30-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
You can watch the full press conferences below.
Ryan Day
Jim Knowles
Kyle McCord
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Just heard a rumor Texas A+M are interested in Ryan Day.Hope it’s true and take McCord with you!
I don’t think Ryan Day needs to go. But the running back and offensive line coaches haven’t been getting the job done. Also, with an expanded playoff system the Michigan game isn’t going to be the winner take all game it has been historically so the Buckeyes will have more chances at a championship going forward.
One team had a more reliable run game and the other didn’t. Michigan’s run game was a difference maker down the stretch. Ryan Day still hasn’t figured out how to consistently run the ball.