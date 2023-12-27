Football The Latest

Cotton Bowl Practice Report: Ohio State Practice Notes, Sights and Sounds

by Caroline Rice

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 7 Ohio State took the practice field on Wednesday for a full practice in pads in preparation of the 88th Cotton Bowl against No. 9 Missouri.

Wednesday’s practice featured an open practice window where the media could watch the first few periods of practice and stretching. Here are the highlights.

Ohio State went through stretching and worked on special teams in the first few periods. There was one period dedicated to punting. The quarterbacks, led by Devin Brown, worked on hand offs to the running backs.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was not dressed in practice gear and did not go through warmups.

