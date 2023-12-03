No. 7 Ohio State Set to Play No. 9 Missouri in Goodyear Cotton Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being left out of the College Football Playoffs once again, No. 7 Ohio State is set to play No. 9 Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 29 at 8 pm ET.

In the race to the national championship, No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas will play in the Sugar Bowl.

This will be Ohio State’s first appearance in the Cotton Bowl since its 24-7 win against USC in 2017. At the time, Ryan Day was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Missouri is 10-2 on the season with losses to LSU (49-39) and Georgia (30-21). Ohio State is 11-1, with its only loss coming on the final game of the regular season, at Michigan, 30-24.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between the Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are 10-1 all-time against the Tigers and the last. meeting resulted in a 35-14 Buckeye win, in 1998.

The Cotton Bowl will be played at AT&T Stadium.

Below is a full release from Ohio State on the announcement of the Bowl matchup.

Ohio State, Missouri to Meet in 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Buckeyes will make their third Cotton Bowl appearance on Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a regular season that saw Ohio State win its first 11 games – including Top 25 (CFP) victories against Notre Dame and Penn State – the seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and will face Missouri on Friday, Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET with ESPN to televise to a national audience.

Cotton Bowl Tickets Availability

Public ticket sales through the Ohio State Ticket Office are available now. Prices start at $150, including fees. Fans will be assigned seats in the Ohio State sections based on when orders are received and after all priority season ticket holder requests have been assigned. All tickets will be mobile only. Fans can visit https://www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/ for more information on dates, times and to submit their requests.

Priority ordering for donor groups and season ticket holders is open now, and will conclude Friday, December 8 at 4 p.m. Detailed instructions for submitting priority ticket requests, including information regarding Ohio State Student ticket ordering process will be emailed to eligible ticket holders this afternoon.

Ohio State holds a 10-1-1 advantage in the all-time series against Missouri with the most recent meeting coming in 1998, a 35-14 win by the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The two teams have never played in a postseason bowl game.

The Buckeyes’ Cotton Bowl history includes two previous meetings: in 2017, Ohio State defeated USC, 24-7, and topped Texas A&M, 28-12, on Jan. 1, 1987.

The 2023 Buckeyes have been powered by one of the nation’s top defenses and an offense that features the Big Ten’s top wide receiver and tight end. Ohio State has national rankings of No. 3 in total defense (259.9 yards/game), No. 1 in passing defense (147.4 yards/game) and No. 2 in scoring defense (11.0 points/game).

Offensively, Marvin Harrison Jr., the two-time Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year as well as the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2023, is tied for second nationally with 15 receiving TDs. His 1,211 receiving yards leads the Big Ten, as does his average of 18.1 yards per catch. Cade Stover earned Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors for his 41-catch, 579-yard season this fall.

Missouri comes into the Cotton Bowl with a 10-2 record and a No. 9 ranking in the final College Football Playoff ranking. The Tigers have the nation’s No. 25 scoring offense, average 34.1 points per game. They rebounded from a loss to than-No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 4 to win its final three games over Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas.

