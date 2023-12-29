Ohio State Availability Report: Cotton Bowl vs Missouri

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 7 Ohio State released its availability report for the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs No. 9 Missouri ahead of kickoff.
Ohio State will be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. You can view the full availability report below.
Questionable
None
Out
24 Nolan Baudo
35 Tommy Eichenberg
18 Marvin Harrison Jr.
89 Zak Herbstreit (season)
8 Lathan Ransom
87 Reis Stocksdale (season)
76 Miles Walker
2 Kourt Williams II (season)
3 Miyan Williams (season)