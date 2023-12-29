Ohio State Availability Report: Cotton Bowl vs Missouri

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 7 Ohio State released its availability report for the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs No. 9 Missouri ahead of kickoff.

Ohio State will be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. You can view the full availability report below.

Questionable

None

Out

24 Nolan Baudo

35 Tommy Eichenberg

18 Marvin Harrison Jr.

89 Zak Herbstreit (season)

8 Lathan Ransom

87 Reis Stocksdale (season)

76 Miles Walker

2 Kourt Williams II (season)

3 Miyan Williams (season)