Ohio State Football Transfer Portal Tracker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Dec. 4 and will remain open for 30 days. A handful half Buckeyes have put their name in the portal, signifying their intentions of playing elsewhere next season.

You can track the Ohio State players who have entered their name in the transfer portal below.

Offense

QB Kyle McCord

OL Vic Cutler

C Jakob James

RB Evan Pryor

RB Chip Trayanum

WR Julian Fleming

TE Joe Royer

Defense

DL Omari Abor

SAF Cam Martinez

CB Ryan Turner

CB Jyaire Brown

SAF Kye Stokes

LB Reid Carrico

Special Teams

K Parker Lewis