Ohio State Football Transfer Portal Tracker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Dec. 4 and will remain open for 30 days. A handful half Buckeyes have put their name in the portal, signifying their intentions of playing elsewhere next season.
You can track the Ohio State players who have entered their name in the transfer portal below.
Offense
QB Kyle McCord
OL Vic Cutler
C Jakob James
RB Evan Pryor
RB Chip Trayanum
WR Julian Fleming
TE Joe Royer
Defense
DL Omari Abor
SAF Cam Martinez
CB Ryan Turner
CB Jyaire Brown
SAF Kye Stokes
LB Reid Carrico
Special Teams
K Parker Lewis