Ohio State Overpowers Miami of Ohio in 84-64 Win at Home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miami (Ohio) (4-4) battled with Ohio State (8-1) for the first few minutes of play, but Ohio State took control of the game with a double-digit lead mid way through the first half, and never found itself in danger in the 84-64 win on Wednesday night.

Balanced scoring from the Buckeyes drowned the Redhawks. Ohio State had six players scoring in double figures in the win.

The Buckeyes were led by sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. with 15 points on 4-of-9 shots. Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton had 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and knocking down three three-pointers. Graduate forward Jameson Battle contributed 13 points, Evan Mahaffey scored a season-high 10 points, and Dale Bonner contributed 11 points. Zed Key had a double-double night and put up 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio State took the lead for the first time with 14:10 to play in the first half on a dunk by Gayle Jr. and pulled away going on a 9-0 run and holding Miami scoreless for over a three minute stretch. Ohio State found its largest lead of the first half at the under-4 timeout, with a 13 point lead at 32-19. At halftime, the Buckeyes led 39-26. That was all it took.

Ohio State found its largest lead of the second half with a 26-point lead, 73-47, with 5:15 remaining.

Ohio State was much more effective at getting to the free throw line than Miami. Through the first half of play, Miami was shooting at a higher percentage both in the paint and from the distance. At halftime, from the free throw line, Ohio State was 10-of-14 whereas Miami was just 2-of-4. Ohio State finished the game with 19 free throws. The Redhawks had nine.

Ohio State was also effective off the glass and had 18 team offensive rebounds. Head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game that the game plan was to take advantage of Miami’s poor defensive rebounding, but it has also been an emphasis for Ohio State all season.

Ohio State has now won seven consecutive games since its 73-66 loss to No. 17 Texas A&M on Nov. 10. This is the best start to the season Ohio State has had since the 2019-20 season, when it won 11 of its first 12 games.

Up next, Ohio State heads to State College to face Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 9.

