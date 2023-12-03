Ryan Day Previews Goodyear Cotton Bowl Appearance, 2023 Bowl Game vs Missouri

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Sunday following the announcement that No. 7 Ohio State will face No. 9 Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Here are the highlights of what was said. You can also watch the full press conference below.

Ryan Day

+ On players opting in or out of this game, Day said they have a team meeting tonight. They will be excited to play in the game but they will talk through all of those decisions. They had meetings with some players last week, all really positive.

+ “We always want to be playing for a championship this time of the year but we are going to finish this thing the right way.”

+ Bowl practices are a great way to develop younger players. It’s like another spring practice or pre-season practice for the younger players.

+ There’s mutual respect between Day and Missouri’s head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, both as young coaches.

+ On the last week at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Day said a lot of the players were disappointed last week. The team practiced and met, they knew there was going to be a new target this week. “There’s a lot of prideful guys on our team. They will use this to finish things the right way or build momentum for next year.”

+ Jim Knowles communicated with Day that Duke reached out about a coaching job. “We will kind of deal with it but that’s part of this time of the year with job searches. I’m sure our guys will continuously be sought after.” It’s not something he loves to deal with as a head coach but it’s a part of the job.

+ On making any coaching changes of his own, Day said they make those evaluations and decisions every year. But there is no update yet.

+ “We want to win the game. Certainly the reps in practice leading up to the game will be spread around really good, but we have to win the game — that’s the No. 1 thing.”

+ It will be good to have the players out and practicing again. There are phases to the bowl practices and there will be several opportunities to get evaluation and be competitive.

+ On Florida State not being selected to be in the College Football Playoff, Day said he has been focused on their game and not coming out of it the right way. He has always thought a conference champion should be in the Top 4, but it’s the last year of that, and he is focused on his own team.

+ There is still an incentive to schedule tough non-conference opponents. That’s the biggest change with the expansion of the College Football Playoff. It’s going to be a whole different end of the season next year but he likes to see the team grow and learn a lot early in the season with a good opponent. That’s what they did with Notre Dame this year and next year it will matter.

+ On reviewing the Michigan game, Day said it comes down to a couple of plays, the last possession or two. “It’s extremely frustrating to not finish it the way we want to.” There’s things they look back on over and over again. “It’s not something you just get over.”

+ The transfer portal is inevitable. Using it now is a part of college football and rosters change. They want to identify the right people to fit the program because there is a lot of pride in the locker room. He’s a bit more numb to players leaving now.

+ On whether or not he has the level of quarterback play he needs, Day said when they come up short, 11-1, they will look at everything.

+ Day was asked if Kyle McCord will be his starting quarterback next season and said that he doesn’t know for sure about anything right now. But they are a ways away from that. They will start bowl practice and go from there. Right now they are not out there searching, they will see what the month brings, in all positions.

+ It has been a rough week and he wants to make sure his players enjoy the experience of being in the Cotton Bowl. But they have to find a balance because they are there to win a game. They found a good balance with the 2021 Rose Bowl.

+ On playing loose and aggressive against Michigan, Day said they feel like they did but they didn’t over-do it. But he looks back on everything.

+ On the players in the program entering the transfer portal, Day said there will be conversations, that’s just the way it is. They will try everything they can to have the best roster year in and year out, but he knows for some players there will be better options out there. “It’s all part of the process right now.”

+ McCord did a lot of good things this season and improved. “There was growth there for sure. And I think he’s a good quarterback — I do.” There was a lot of progress made, but every year he evaluates.

+ On the attention of losing to Michigan three years in a row, Day said it hurts and it hasn’t been easy. “Nobody is hurting more than the people in this building. And that all falls on him and he owns that.” They are going to work like hell. Even with the 12 team playoff, that’s their goal — to beat Michigan.

+ On how he coached against Michigan this year, Day said he coached differently than the year before. He looks back on some decisions he made and second guesses them because of the outcome. The players were prepared and they had a good vibe all week, they were locked in, but “when you don’t get it done, you have to do a better job.” Calls are great when they work.